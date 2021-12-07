Ditch passwords & 3 more ways to protect IT networks from cyberthreats

Amid rising cyberattacks, more companies are modernizing their IT networks. Here are four actions companies can take to strengthen their IT networks against cyberthreats, according to a Dec. 7 report from The Wall Street Journal:

Simplify IT networks. When an organization has different software platforms that don't communicate with each other, it's difficult to keep track of traffic.



Use more automation. Software automation reduces human error by shifting cybersecurity responsibilities away from individual users.



Stop using passwords. Instead of requiring users to remember passwords, companies can shift to methods that use cryptographic keys.



Ensure compatibility between software and hardware. Security is strongest when hardware is up to date, as the latest security software doesn't always work with older servers.