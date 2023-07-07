Delaware health center suffers 3rd-party breach

Wilmington, Del.-based Henrietta Johnson Medical Center's EHR vendor, Delaware Health Net, suffered a cyber event that has compromised patients' protected health information at its organization.

On April 5, Delaware Health Net was hit by a cyber incident in which an unauthorized party copied files from its systems, according to a breach notification from Henrietta Johnson.

On May 22, the EHR vendor provided notice to Henrietta Johnson stating that some of its patient data may have been compromised during the event.

Henrietta said patient names, dates of birth, ethnicity, medical record numbers, diagnosis codes, lab information and health insurance information were compromised.

Henrietta reported to HHS that 500 patients were affected.

The health center said no Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers or financial information were compromised.