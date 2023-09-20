Cyberattack spurs Mississippi health system to 'beef up' security measures

Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System's CEO, Laurin St. Pe, said he's looking to "beef up" its security measures as the organization continues to grapple with a cyberattack that started Aug. 21, WLOX reported Sept. 19.

"We're waiting on forensic information to come back that will help us further understand exactly where they were able to penetrate," Mr. St. Pe said. "We're going to beef up our security measures after we have that information."

The health system was hit by a cyberattack that forced its health system to resort to paper records and took its systems offline.

According to Mr. St. Pe, Singing River has restored some of its systems and is no longer relying on paper records.

"We're hoping to have our internet services up this week but all externals, we're able to submit bills out and invoices. Other third-party companies are all back connected now as well," he said.