Cyber framework cuts healthcare insurance premium hikes

Healthcare organizations utilizing the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework as their primary framework experienced smaller increases in cyber insurance premiums than those not employing the NIST CSF, a Feb. 27 report from KLAS found.

This study, involving Censinet, KLAS Research, the American Hospital Association, and the Healthcare and Public Health Sector Coordinating Council, gathered insights from interviews with 54 payer and provider organizations and four healthcare vendors conducted between September and December 2023.

The study found that: