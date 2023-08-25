Crozer Health heals systems after ransomware attack

Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Health confirmed to Becker's that its computer systems are back online after an Aug. 3 ransomware attack on its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, rendered them offline.

"Crozer Health's computer systems are now back up and running as normal and the health system is continuing to provide safe, quality care to patients following a data security incident that disrupted our operations," Lori Bookbinder, manager of communications and media relations at Crozer, told Becker's.

Ms. Bookbinder said the health system is now working on inputting paper patient records, used by its staff while its systems were down, into its EHR system.

"We appreciate the resilience shown by our physicians and employees during this disruption and we thank our patients for their patience and continued loyalty to our facilities," she said.

Crozer is just one of the facilities that was affected by the Aug. 3 ransomware attack on Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings. Becker's reported that 16 Prospect Medical Holdings hospitals experienced IT outages and disruptions due to the incident.