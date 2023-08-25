Connecticut hospital nurse says ransomware attack has affected payroll

A Eastern Connecticut Health Network nurse says staff are doing their best to make sense of their paychecks as their systems are still down due to a ransomware attack that started Aug. 3, WFSB reported Aug. 24.

"Despite the fact that we're logging our hours on paper hour sheets, they've been telling us that there's no way to keep track of our hours," Dee, a nurse for Manchester-based Eastern Connecticut Health Network, told the publication.

The nurse, who asked only to be identified as Dee, said she doesn't have access to her payroll information.

"Whatever check we got prior to the hack has been cloned to us," she said.

Dee said each new check is for the same amount of hours she worked during the week before the ransomware attack, despite picking up extra shifts.

The employee said it's been worse for those with wage garnishments and for per diem employees who only worked a few hours the week of the shutdown.

"Their check is only a couple hundred dollars," Dee said. "Our clock-in system got fixed last week, but our checks are still being cloned."

Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, the parent company of Eastern Connecticut Health Network, fell victim to a ransomware attack Aug. 3, forcing its hospitals in multiple states to switch to paper records and suspend services.

Becker's reached out to Eastern Connecticut Health Network for comment and will update the story if more information is learned.