Competition for cybersecurity growing fierce as cyberattacks increase

Major cyberattacks such as those on SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline have led to intense competition for companies to recruit top-notch cybersecurity talent.

According to a 2021 compensation data report from IANS Research and Artico Search, market values and salary increases for chief information security officers are on the rise as the demand increases.

The "CISO Compensation Benchmark" report took data from 458 chief information security officers and combined that with insights from Artico Search executives to show what compensation in the U.S. looked like for this role.

The findings showed that there is a compensation gap between small firms with newer cyber programs and multinationals with well-established cybersecurity teams.

Female chief information security officers also out-earned their male counterparts, according to the report.