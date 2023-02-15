Community Health Systems' patient data compromised in third-party data breach

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is notifying patients that some of their confidential information was compromised when its cybersecurity firm Fortra experienced a data breach.

Fortra notified Community Health about a security breach at its company that resulted in the personal information of its patients to be compromised, according to a Feb. 13 U.S. Security and Exchange Commission filing.

The health system launched an investigation to determine if any of its information systems were affected, if there was any impact to operations and to what extent the patient data had been accessed, according to the filing.

The investigation is currently ongoing, but Community Health said it does not believe any of its information systems were impacted and said there have been no interruptions to operations or patient care.

The health system did not mention how many patients were affected, but said it is working to notify all affected patients and will offer them identity theft protection services.

Fortra is a cybersecurity firm that provides file transfer software called GoAnywhere to Community Health Systems.