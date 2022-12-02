CommonSpirit says hackers accessed patient medical records from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Chicago-based CommonSpirit said during its Oct. 2 ransomware attack, an unauthorized third party gained access to files containing patients' personal information from one of its affiliates, Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

CommonSpirit said although its review of the files is still ongoing, it believes the personal information for individuals, or affiliates of those individuals, who may have received services in the past from Virginia Mason Franciscan Medical Group and/or Virginia Mason Franciscan Health have been compromised.

At the time, the Chicago-based health system said it does not believe the information within the files has been misused, and it is working on notifying all affected individuals, according to a Dec. 1 update posted by CommonSpirit.

CommonSpirit did not disclose how many patients were affected or what kind of information was in the files.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health includes St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash; St. Anne Hospital in Burien, Wash.; St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor, Wash; St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood, Wash.; St. Elizabeth Hospital in Enumclaw, Wash; St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, Wash; and St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash.

The ransomware attack was responsible for nationwide IT and EHR outages as well as patient care delays at several of CommonSpirit's affiliated hospitals and health systems across the country.