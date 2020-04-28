Colorado med center IT network still down after April 21 attack

Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Medical Center's computer network remains down after a cyberattack on April 21, according to local CBS affiliate KKTV.

The medical center's IT systems were down as of 9 a.m. Central Time April 28, according to Parkview Medical Center's website.

After discovering the attack, the medical center initiated a third-party forensic investigation. It is unclear whether any patient information was compromised, according to the report.

In a statement to KKTV, the medical center said patient care would not be affected by the cyberattack.

"We will provide updates as more information is verified by the forensics team," the medical center stated. "While our medical staff continue to work around the clock in response to the ongoing global pandemic, we are doing everything in our power to bring our systems back online as quickly and securely as possible."

