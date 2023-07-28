CMS hit in MOVEit software breach

The personal health information of 612,000 Medicare beneficiaries has been breached from CMS contractor Maximus Federal Services.

The breach resulted from a vulnerability in the MOVEit software that has also been responsible for third-party breaches at health systems across the country. An unauthorized party gained access to the Maximus files between May 27 and May 31, according to a July 28 CMS news release.

The information involved in the breach:

Name

Social Security number or taxpayer identification number

Date of birth

Mailing address

Telephone number and email address

Medicare beneficiary number or health insurance claim number

Driver's license number and state identification number

Medical history notes

Healthcare provider and prescription information

Health insurance claim and policy information

Health benefits and enrollment information

CMS is notifying affected beneficiaries via letter and providing free credit monitoring services.