CISA releases cybersecurity toolkit for remote work: 4 things to know

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a Telework Essentials Toolkit to help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity measures as they transition to long-term remote work models.

Four things to know:

1. The toolkit provides recommendations for three groups: executive leaders, IT professionals and teleworkers.

2. For executives, recommended actions include reviewing and updating organizational procedures to address new cybersecurity concerns with remote work; implementing cybersecurity training requirements; and assessing cybersecurity risks with moving organizational operations beyond the traditional perimeter.

3. For IT professionals, recommended actions include ensuring patching vulnerability management are effective for hardware and software; implementing enterprise cybersecurity controls; enforcing multi-factor authentication for remote access and performing frequent backups of the organization's systems and important files.

4. For remote workers, recommended actions include making sure the home network is properly configured and secure; following organizational policies for handling sensitive data such as protected health information; using caution when opening email attachments and clicking links and promptly relaying any suspicious activities to the organization's IT security team.

Click here to view the full report.

