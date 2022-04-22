CISA expands cyber collaboration to include GE, Siemens

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency expanded the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to include GE and Siemens.

The expansion, which will include several industrial control systems experts, is aimed at increasing the government's focus on cybersecurity and resilience of industrial control systems and operational technology, according to an April 20 press release.

The collaborative, established in August 2021, unifies defensive actions and drives down risk in advance of cyber incidents for critical infrastructure organizations across all sectors, including public health and healthcare.