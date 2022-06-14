CHI Health, associated locations affected by vendor data breach

Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health notified patients of a data breach that occured at its clinical guidance vendor, which has potentially exposed the protected health information of patients.

According to CHI Health's website, MCG Health, which provides patient care guidelines to the health system, learned on March 25 that an unauthorized party had accessed personal information stored on its system.

On April 22, MCG Health notified CHI Health that some of the information obtained from their breach contained their patients' protected health information such as names, Social Security numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and gender.

CHI Health did not say how many patients were affected.

It is currently mailing letters to all patients impacted by the breach.