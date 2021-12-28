Capital Region Medical Center inoperative for 11 days after cybersecurity incident

The Capital Region Medical Center computer network and telephone systems are still down after a Dec. 17 cybersecurity incident, KHQA reported.

Spokesperson Lindsay Huhman told KHQA that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident but no timeline for a fix to be completed.

Callers to the hospital's main telephone number get through sporadically and can keep trying if they receive a busy signal, Huhman said.

Some equipment has been affected by the computer outage, but according to Huhman, it is unclear to what extent.