California hospital says 'security incident' forced computer system shutdown: 5 details

Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital reported its computer system has been down for nearly two weeks after a "security incident" forced the system offline.

Five things to know:

1. The hospital identified a security incident Oct. 11 and took its computer system offline. The computer systems are still not fully restored.

2. The hospital is unable to post new test results to its patient portal during downtime, but patients can still access the information that was loaded into their portal before Oct. 11.

3. Sonoma Valley said it continued operating while its system was offline, including necessary and elective surgeries, and the hospital's emergency services remain available.

4. Most diagnostics services also continued without disruption, the hospital said.

5. Sonoma Valley still is investigating the incident.

