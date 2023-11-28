California hospital resumes ambulance traffic 8 days after cyberattack

Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, Calif., has reinstated its EHR platform and resumed ambulance admissions after being hit by a cyberattack Nov. 9 that forced its systems offline, KPBS reported Nov. 27.

Functionality of Tri-City's system was reinstated Nov. 17, eight days after the discovery of the attack. Additionally, elective surgeries and procedures have resumed normal operations at the medical center, according to the publication.

From Nov. 9-17, Tri-City Medical Center implemented ambulance diversion. Throughout this period, San Diego-based Scripps Health Care told KPBS it experienced an increase of 20 to 25 ambulances daily, with a primary impact at Scripps Encinitas, which typically receives approximately 35 ambulances per day.

Tri-City Medical Center said the incident is under investigation.