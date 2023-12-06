California hospital in 'downtime processes' after cyberattack

Stockton, Calif.-based Dameron Hospital is rescheduling procedures after a cyberattack, according to a Dec. 5 report from the local NBC affiliate KCRA.

The hospital reported a data security incident affecting some network systems and is working with external cybersecurity experts to investigate and further respond. The hospital's patient care operations and emergency department continue to function normally, according to the report, but some patient procedures were rescheduled.

The 200-bed nonprofit community hospital said in a statement it "continues to deliver healthcare services using established downtime processes."

Cyberattacks against hospitals have accelerated in the last few months, including 30 hospitals across six states affected by a ransomware attack on Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving day.