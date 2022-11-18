California hospital confirms IT security incident

Banning, Calif.-based San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital said a cybersecurity incident disrupted its IT operations.

The hospital discovered the incident Nov. 10 and got patient care operations back functioning normally Nov. 18, a spokesperson emailed Becker's. The hospital said it is still investigating what data was impacted by the event and will notify patients once it finds out.

"SGMH takes this incident very seriously, and we are working with a third-party computer forensic firm to investigate the cause and extent of the incident," the spokesperson said. "We have already implemented additional safeguards and technical security enhancements to further protect and monitor our systems."