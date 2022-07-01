Baton Rouge General EHR disrupted by cyberattack

Baton Rouge (La.) General Medical Center had to switch to paper record-keeping after a cyberattack brought its EHR system offline June 28, WAFB reported.

"First, and most importantly, the attack has not changed our ability to care for patients," the hospital said in a statement to the TV station posted June 29. "We are continuing to provide patient care at all locations."

The medical center added that it is working with state and federal authorities and its security vendors to ensure patient data remains private.

Baton Rouge General didn't immediately respond to requests from Becker's for updates.