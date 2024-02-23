Authorities take down 14K email accounts linked to healthcare hackers

Authorities shuttered 14,000 email accounts linked to LockBit, a ransomware gang known for targeting the U.S. healthcare industry, Gov Info Security reported Feb. 22.

In a Feb. 22 announcement on the compromised LockBit leak site, international law enforcement reported the identification and referral for removal of more than 14,000 email accounts associated with Mega, Tutanota and Protonmail providers.

This comes after international law enforcement conducted an operation, dubbed "Operation Cronos," that seized the infrastructure of LockBit.

LockBit, which emerged in 2019, has taken responsibility for several hospital and health system hacks, including a December cyberattack on Chicago-based Saint Anthony Hospital and a cyberattack on Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health.