Attack on Microsoft email server hits 60,000 victims, prompts response from White House

Cyberattackers have claimed at least 60,000 known victims globally in a Microsoft business email software attack, according to a March 6 article published in Bloomberg.

Hackers may have access to personal data held on Microsoft's servers.

The European Banking Authority has been identified as a victim, as well as banks, assisted living facilities, electricity providers and more. Many of the business emails affected appear to be small- or medium-sized businesses.

"We are undertaking a whole of government response to assess and address the impact," a White House official told Bloomberg. "This is an active threat still developing and we urge network operators to take it very seriously."

