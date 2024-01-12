Ascension data encrypted in cyberattack

Patient data from St. Louis-based Ascension was encrypted and stolen in a recent cyberattack on a third-party vendor, that company said.

ConsensioHealth, which provides administrative services to medical practices, reported in January that Ascension Wisconsin was caught in the July data breach along with several independent urgent care and physician offices in the state. The company said it discovered the encryption that month and "eradicated the threat" before determining that hackers had stolen a "number of files and folders."

The files contained personal and health data including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and medical treatment information. ConsensioHealth is notifying affected individuals by mail. Ascension declined to comment beyond what was in the notice.

Third-party data breaches have been an increased focus of health system cybersecurity leaders in recent years.