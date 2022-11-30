Arkansas health system suffers data breach; 85K patients impacted

Mena (Ark.) Regional Health System is notifying patients that an unauthorized party has accessed its systems and removed a limited number of files that may have contained their personal information.

On Nov. 8, the health systems learned that an unauthorized party had removed one or more files from its systems on Oct. 30, according to a Nov. 11 breach notification from Mena.

The files contained patient information such as names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account information, treatment information, medical provider names, lab results, prescription information and health insurance information.

On Nov. 22, the health system notified the 84,814 patients impacted by the breach but said it is not aware that any of the information removed from its systems was improperly used.