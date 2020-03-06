Arkansas Children's Hospital reboots IT system after cyberattack

Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital had to shut down and restart its IT systems March 5 following a cyberattack, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

All patient services are open to the public and operating as usual. Arkansas Children's Hospital said that some appointments and procedures may have to be delayed until the threat is resolved. There is no evidence that patient information has been affected.

Arkansas Children's Hospital does not have a timeline for when the cyberattack will be resolved. Hospital officials have contacted the FBI and an external digital forensic firm to investigate the threat.

The cyberattack affected Arkansas Children's Hospital as a system, including Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale. The Little Rock hospital has 336 beds, three intensive care units and more than 5,000 employees.

More articles on cybersecurity:

State-by-state breakdown of ransomware attacks on healthcare providers

5 recent data breaches caused by human error

Indiana hospital alerts 2,600 patients of human error data breach

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.