Another health system caught in Nuance breach

WVU Medicine said data for a limited number of its patients was compromised due to a breach at Nuance Communications, a healthcare artificial intelligence company owned by Microsoft that the health system works with.

The Morgantown, W.Va.-based health system said in a Sept. 26 news release that the breach did not affect its systems and only occurred through the vendor Nuance.

It also specified that a limited number of patients who received radiology services at its health system were affected by the breach.

According to WVU, the data captured from the Nuance breach include radiology patients' names, dates of services, and reason for and description of the service.

Nuance is notifying all affected individuals.

The breach on the vendor has affected multiple hospitals and health systems, including Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health; Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System; Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health; and more.