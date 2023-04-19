An employee of a California hospital accidentally leaks PHI

An error led to some patient information from John Muir Health Walnut Creek (Calif.) Medical to have been accessed by an unauthorized party, JDSupra reported April 18.

According to a data breach notice the hospital filed with the California attorney general, an employee from John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical created a website that linked to an Excel file containing patient information.

The website was created so employees could discuss use of certain medical devices.

John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical was not aware that the website contained links to confidential patient information until March 22.

The website was disabled on March 24, and the hospital launched an investigation into the incident.

Between Sept. 28, 2022, and March 23 the hospital said it believes no patient information was accessed by an unauthorized user. But, the hospital said between July 1, 2021, and Sept. 27, 2022, patient information may have been accessed by unauthorized users.

On April 13, John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical began informing affected patients.

John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical did not mention how many were affected or what kinds of information could have been possibly compromised.