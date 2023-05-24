AI could be used to craft phishing messages to health systems, CISO warns

Adam Rosen, chief information security officer at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, said that as hospitals and health systems continue to expedite their use of artificial intelligence, it could become another tool used as a threat against them, Buffalo Business First reported May 24.

Mr. Rosen said AI could be used to craft emails that have fewer spelling and grammar errors, which would make it harder for hospitals and health systems to determine if they are being targeted by phishing emails.

"The advent of AI is definitely changing some of the quality of the phishing messages, but it's still phishing and still putting the right precautions in place with training and exercises," Mr. Rosen told the publication. "It still has to have a malicious link in it. We train people on how to assess emails that have that driver of urgency based on time."