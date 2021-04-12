Adventist Health fined $40K over medical records storage unit exposure

Adventist Health Physicians Network, part of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, was recently fined $40,000 over a 2018 medical record storage and privacy exposure incident, according to an April 9 Ventura County Star report.

In October 2018, medical files of patients of the Simi Valley, Calif.-based hospital were found inside a storage unit that had previously been rented by Adventist. The health system lost access to the storage unit after missing some payments, and the contents of the unit were sold at public auction.

The medical files were discovered when the contents were sold. After investigating the incident, officials said the information in the files was never released to the public. Adventist reported the incident to HHS in June 2019 as affecting 3,797 patients.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Healthcare law firm data held ransom, affecting 420,000

10 most common passwords in 2021

Trinity Health reports 580,000 affected by Accellion data breach, bringing total to 3.3 million

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.