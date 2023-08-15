Add 1 more health system victim to massive hack

Parkersburg, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center is the latest health system caught up in a massive, worldwide data breach.

The medical center and its physician group were breached because their financial institution, United Bank, used the MOVEit file transfer software that has been infiltrated by hackers, the Jackson Star & Herald in Ripley, W.Va., reported Aug. 15. The bank has begun notifying affected individuals.

Millions of people around the globe have had their personal information compromised in the MOVEit hack. In healthcare, the victims have included patients at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine, Indianapolis-based IU Health, and Louisville, Ky.-based UofLHealth. Experts say other health systems may be affected by the breach and just not know it yet.