A look at Tenet's cybersecurity strategy

Dallas-based Tenet conducts "table-top exercises" to simulate cybersecurity incidents in order to practice responses to those events.

The table-top exercises help the health system identify gaps in their responses to cybersecurity incidents, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Tenet. Additionally, Tenet's cybersecurity team does information technology reviews of third-party products.

"A subgroup of our cybersecurity team is dedicated to risk-assessment analyses of vendor security practices and protections," the SEC filing reads. "In certain circumstances, we enter into information security agreements with service providers to secure their commitment to maintain certain security protections."

Meanwhile, Tenet's cybersecurity unit, composed of both in-house staff and personnel from its managed services provider, is organized into subgroups, each dedicated to specific functional responsibilities. This team operates a 24/7 Security Operations Center, providing ongoing support for the day-to-day execution of its cybersecurity risk management program.