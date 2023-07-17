95% of patients fear they will face data breach

Ninety-five percent of surveyed patients worry that their medical records will be leaked in a data breach, according to a study from Health Gorilla, a health information network and interoperability provider.

The study surveyed over 1,200 patients from May 2022 to May 2023 to observe their perspective on the security of sharing their medical records with health systems, according to a July 11 news release.

Here are some things to know, according to Health Gorilla's "State of Patient Privacy" report: