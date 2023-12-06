9 Prime Healthcare hospitals caught in MOVEit data breach

Nine of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare's hospitals were caught up in a data breach involving the MOVEit file transfer software, databreaches.net reported Dec. 6.

Prime's revenue cycle management vendor, CBIZ KA, was breached after using the MOVEit software, the health system said Dec. 4. The MOVEit vulnerability, which has since been patched, exposed the private information of millions of people across the globe.

Prime said the breached patient data may include dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, and admission and discharge dates.

Nine of the health system's 45 hospitals were affected, a Prime spokesperson told databreaches.net:

1. Garden City (Mich.) Hospital

2. Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron, Mich.)

3. Landmark Medical Center (Woonsocket, R.I.)

4. Lower Bucks Hospital (Bristol, Pa.)

5. Roxborough Memorial Hospital (Philadelphia)

6. Saint Clare's Hospital (Denville, N.J.)

7. Saint Michael's Medical Center (Newark, N.J.)

8. St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic, N.J.)

9. Suburban Community Hospital (Norristown, Pa.)