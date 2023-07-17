81% of Americans unaware digital health apps can sell personal data

Eighty-one percent of Americans inaccurately assume that all health data protected on digital health platforms are also protected under HIPAA, according to a July 13 report from ClearData, an information services and technology platform.

ClearData commissioned the Harris Poll to survey more than 2,000 adults from May 24-26 to reveal how informed Americans are when it comes to the protection of their health data.

Here are some things to know, according to the report: