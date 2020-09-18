66% of healthcare data breaches caused by hackers, HHS data shows

So far this year, healthcare organizations nationwide have reported to HHS a collective total of about 13.7 million individuals being affected by data breaches.

Here is a breakdown of the 349 data breaches healthcare organizations reported to HHS in 2020 by type of incident:

Hacking/IT incident: 232 entries (66 percent)





Unauthorized access/disclosure: 73 entries (21 percent)





Theft: 24 entries (7 percent)





Improper disposal: 10 entries (3 percent)





Loss: 10 entries (3 percent)

