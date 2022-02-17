6 steps hospitals can take when handling cyberattacks

Healthcare is one of the most targeted industries for cyberattacks, with 45 million people affected in 2021. Thus, having the tools to prevent, prepare and respond to breaches is crucial to hospital cybersecurity. Here are some ways to fortify defenses, as outlined by a Feb. 14 McKinsey report.

Prevention

The majority of ransomware attacks start with a phishing email or a remote desktop protocol compromise, so it's critical that all employees are constantly aware of cybersecurity threats.

Companies can ensure that employees are using strong passwords and multifactor authentication when logging into accounts.





Patching operating systems that might be old is crucial, as unchecked legacy systems can lead to vulnerabilities.





Make cyber awareness training mandatory for employees and teach them best practices.





Preparation and response

Preparing for a potential attack will ensure that if a cybersecurity threat occurs, the organization will be ready.