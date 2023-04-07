6 Alabama hospitals affected by CHS third-party breach

Naomi Diaz -

Six hospitals in Alabama said they have been affected by a third-party data breach that hit its parent company Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, Al.com reported April 6. 

In January, hackers breached GoAnywhere, the file transfer platform of Community Health System's third-party cybersecurity vendor, Fortra. 

The breach affected 962,884 patients at Community Health Systems and the following affiliates: Birmingham, Ala.-based Grandview Medical Center; Huntsville, Ala.-based Crestwood Medical Center; Dothan, Ala.-based Flowers Hospital; Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center; Medical Center Enterprise (Ala.); and Foley, Ala.-based South Baldwin Regional Medical Center

The data breach compromised patients' health information such as names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, insurance information, medical diagnosis and medications. 

Community Health Systems said it is offering all affected individuals free identification restoration and credit monitoring services.

