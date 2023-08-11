50 most common passwords for C-suite executives

Top executives aren't immune to weak passwords that put the entire organization at risk for a cyberattack.
NordPass examined the passwords C-suite executives use most often, including CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CFOs and others. Among executives using names as their passwords, the most popular were Tiffany, Charlie, Michael, Jordan.
Below are the 50 most common passwords for C-level executives:
1. 123456
2. Password
3. 12345
4. 123456789
5. qwerty
6. 1234
7. 111111
8. 12345678
9. Password
10. qwerty123
11. 1q2w3e
12. info
13. N0=Acc3ss
14. 123
15. 1234567
16. 123123
17. Abc123
18. 1q2w3d4r5t
19. Welcome
20. DEFAULT
21. 1234567890
22. 000000
23. aaaaaa
24. password1
25. default
26. infoinfo
27. 12321
28. 654321
29. test
30. 1111
31. 666666
32. qwe123
33. 7777777
34. 11111111
35. 1q2w3e4r
36. asdfgh
37. Qwertyuiop
38. SKIFFY
39. 1111111
40. 555555
41. 11111
42. sunshine
43. Never
44. 222222
45. 1qas2wsx
46. test123
47. equityDev
48. qazwsx
49. aaa
50. letmein