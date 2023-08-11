50 most common passwords for C-suite executives

Top executives aren't immune to weak passwords that put the entire organization at risk for a cyberattack.

NordPass examined the passwords C-suite executives use most often, including CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CFOs and others. Among executives using names as their passwords, the most popular were Tiffany, Charlie, Michael, Jordan.

Below are the 50 most common passwords for C-level executives:

1. 123456

2. Password

3. 12345

4. 123456789

5. qwerty

6. 1234

7. 111111

8. 12345678

9. Password

10. qwerty123

11. 1q2w3e

12. info

13. N0=Acc3ss

14. 123

15. 1234567

16. 123123

17. Abc123

18. 1q2w3d4r5t

19. Welcome

20. DEFAULT

21. 1234567890

22. 000000

23. aaaaaa

24. password1

25. default

26. infoinfo

27. 12321

28. 654321

29. test

30. 1111

31. 666666

32. qwe123

33. 7777777

34. 11111111

35. 1q2w3e4r

36. asdfgh

37. Qwertyuiop

38. SKIFFY

39. 1111111

40. 555555

41. 11111

42. sunshine

43. Never

44. 222222

45. 1qas2wsx

46. test123

47. equityDev

48. qazwsx

49. aaa

50. letmein