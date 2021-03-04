34,000 affected in Virginia health plan data breach

AllyAlign Health confirmed in a notice sent to patients that an unauthorized party gained access to their computer network and planted ransomware last year.

The Glen Allen, Va.-based health plan organization said a ransomware attack compromised the data of 33,932 current and former patients, according to HHS.

Exposed data includes Social Security numbers, names, addresses and medical history, among other information.

In a Feb. 27 release, a law firm investigating the data breach said the company became aware of the cyberattack on Nov. 14, 2020.



Becker's has reached out to AllyAlign Health and will add any additional updates.

