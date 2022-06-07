33 smaller cyberattacks that hit healthcare providers

While large-scale cyberattacks on healthcare organizations often make the headlines, there have been a series of smaller data breaches in recent weeks, showing the increased prevalence of cybersecurity incidents in the sector overall.

Here are some smaller hacking IT incidents involving healthcare providers since May 1, according to the HHS Office of Civil Rights. Several of the eye clinic breaches have been tied to a data security incident involving EHR vendor Eye Care Leaders.

The cyberattacks include the state, number of individuals affected, date reported and the location of the breached information:

1. Burman & Zuckerbrod Ophthalmology Associates (Michigan; 1,337; June 1; EMR)

2. Fishman Vision (California; 2,646; June 1; EMR)

3. Associated Ophthalmologists of Kansas City (Missouri; 13,461; May 31; EMR)

4. AU Health (Georgia; 50,631; May 27; EMR, other)

5. Shoreline Eye Group (Connecticut; 57,047; May 27; EMR)

6. Sylvester Eye Care (Oklahoma; 19,377; May 27; EMR)

7. Finkelstein Eye Associates (Illinois; 48,587; May 27; EMR, network server)

8. North Lakes Pain Consultants (Texas; 8,620; May 27; network server)

9. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Washington, 500; May 25; email)

10. Moyes Eye Center (Missouri; 38,000; May 25; EMR)

11. The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta (Georgia; 2,820; May 25; email)

12. Homestead Hospice & Palliative Care (Georgia; 28,332; May 23; email, laptop)

13. Oswego County Opportunities (New York; 7,766; May 20; email)

14. OE Enterprise (North Carolina; 4,075; May 20; email)

15. Bryan County Ambulance Authority (Oklahoma; 14,273; May 18; network server)

16. Allaire Healthcare Group (New Jersey; 13,148; May 17; email)

17. Northern Rockies Orthopaedics (Montana; 6,701; May 17; email)

18. Genetics & IVF Institute (Virginia; 606; May 11; network server)

19. Summit Healthcare Association (Arizona; 1,403; May 11; network server)

20. RiverKids Pediatric Home Health (Texas; 3,494; May 10; email)

21. McKenzie Health System (Michigan; 25,318; May 10; network server)

22. NuLife Med (New Hampshire; 81,244; May 9; network server)

23. Oklahoma City Indian Clinic (Oklahoma; 38,239; May 9; network server)

24. Mindpath Care Centers (North Carolina; 1,781; May 6; email)

25. Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center (Mississippi; 500; May 6; network server)

26. North Alabama Bone & Joint Clinic (Alabama; 500; May 6; email, network server)

27. Wagner Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (California; 4,676; May 6; email)

28. WellDyneRx (Florida; 5,122; May 6; email)

29. Greater Nashua Mental Health (New Hampshire; 1,085; May 4; network server)

30. Vail Health Services (Colorado; 17,039; May 4; network server)

31. Thompson Child & Family Focus (North Carolina; 986; May 3; network server)

32. Kenosha Community Health Center (Wisconsin; 2,688; May 3; email)

33. FPS Medical Center (Arizona; 28,024; May 2; network server)