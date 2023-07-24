2023 healthcare data breaches set to outpace last year

As of July 23, healthcare organizations covered by HIPAA have reported more than 330 breaches affecting 43 million people, Politico reported July 24.

The 2023 data breaches, reported to the HHS' Office for Civil Rights, are closing in on 2022's total of more than 52 million, according to the report.

Due to this, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he is working on legislation that could set minimum cybersecurity standards for the healthcare sector.

This comes after an IBM report found that the cost of a healthcare data breach averages nearly $11 million.