20 states most affected by healthcare data breaches

As healthcare data breaches continue to increase, cybersecurity company Drata analyzed HHS data to determine which states were affected the most in 2022.

Here are the top 20 (by the number of people affected per 10,000 residents), according to the July 20 report:

1. Wisconsin: 743.2

2. West Virginia: 703.9

3. North Dakota: 655.2

4. Colorado: 395.8

5. Massachusetts: 335.5

6. Indiana: 306.1

7. Pennsylvania: 232.8

8. Arizona: 213.2

9. Michigan: 208.6

10. Montana: 196.1

11. Illinois: 188.5

12. Kentucky: 140.3

13. Texas: 139.7

14. Washington: 136.6

15. New Hampshire: 116.8

16. Oklahoma: 97.8

17. Oregon: 94.5

18. Vermont: 91.8

19. North Carolina: 87.9

20. Louisiana: 87.4