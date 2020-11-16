20 most common US passwords

Healthcare providers are required to have several passwords to access their computers, EHR and other sensitive information.

SafetyDetectives analyzed 18 million passwords found on hacking forums, the dark web and other marketplaces to find the most common 20. The report examined the most common passwords in the world as well as country-specific passwords.

The most common passwords in the U.S.:

1. password

2. 123456

3. 123456789

4. 12345678

5. 1234567

6. password1

7. 12345

8. 1234567890

9. 1234

10. qwerty123

11. qwertyuiop

12. 1q2w3e4r

13. 1qaz2wsx

14. superman

15. iloveyou

16. qwerty1

17. qwerty

18. 123456a

19. letmein

20. football

