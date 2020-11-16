20 most common US passwords
Healthcare providers are required to have several passwords to access their computers, EHR and other sensitive information.
SafetyDetectives analyzed 18 million passwords found on hacking forums, the dark web and other marketplaces to find the most common 20. The report examined the most common passwords in the world as well as country-specific passwords.
The most common passwords in the U.S.:
1. password
2. 123456
3. 123456789
4. 12345678
5. 1234567
6. password1
7. 12345
8. 1234567890
9. 1234
10. qwerty123
11. qwertyuiop
12. 1q2w3e4r
13. 1qaz2wsx
14. superman
15. iloveyou
16. qwerty1
17. qwerty
18. 123456a
19. letmein
20. football
