2 Hackensack hospitals hit by ransomware

Ambulances and emergency vehicles are being redirected at Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, N.J., and Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., due to a ransomware attack, WABC reported Nov. 27.

Emergency rooms at both sites ceased accepting new patients for admission.

"As a precaution, our emergency rooms are currently on divert status. There is no adverse impact on patient care," Hackensack Meridian Health, in Edison, N.J., said in a statement to the outlet. Both facilities are part of the health system.

The specifics of the attack and the timeline for the reopening of the emergency rooms remain unclear.