19 health systems struck with ransomware in '23

Nineteen U.S. health systems operating 33 hospitals have been hit with ransomware attacks so far in 2023, according to an analyst with cybersecurity firm Emsisoft.

At least 16 of those health systems, or 84 percent of them, have had data stolen in the cyberattacks, threat analyst Brett Callow tweeted July 3.

It may be hard, however, for 2023 to pass last year's ransomware numbers, when 25 health systems overseeing 290 hospitals were affected, Emsisoft reported in January. Those stats were driven largely by the October attack on Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, the nation's second-largest nonprofit hospital chain. Data was stolen in 68 percent of the 2022 incidents.