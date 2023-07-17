162,000 affected in Arizona care network data breach

Information from 162,500 patients was affected in a hacking incident at Chandler, Ariz.-based Phoenician Medical Center.

The medical group learned about the incident March 31. On April 25, the health system learned that the unauthorized party may have accessed the patient's contact information, demographic information, state identification, date of birth, diagnosis, prescription information, medical record number, provider name, date of service and health insurance information, according to a Phoenician Medical Center news release.

The breached information originated from the network server, according to a notice posted with HHS.

The health center is enhancing its security protocols in relation to the incident.