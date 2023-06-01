15 healthcare systems have been hit with ransomware attacks in 2023

Since the start of 2023, 15 healthcare systems operating 29 hospitals have been targeted by a ransomware incident, BankInfoSecurity reported May 31.

Security firm Emsisoft said that during these ransomware attacks, data was stolen from 12 of the 15 organizations.

"While hospitals tend to downplay the impact of cyberattacks, they do represent a very real risk to patient safety — and that's perhaps especially true when patients in need of emergency care are redirected," Brett Callow, threat analyst at Emsisoft, told the publication.