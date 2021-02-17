15,600 patients' health info exposed in ransomware attack on California health center

Grass Valley, Calif.-based Granite Wellness Centers recently began notifying patients that their protected health information may have been exposed in a January ransomware attack on the center's computer systems.

Granite Wellness Centers discovered the ransomware attack on Jan. 5 and immediately took the affected systems offline, according to the health center's Jan. 28 news release. Granite Wellness reported the breach to HHS as affecting 15,600 individuals.

Patient information exposed in the ransomware attack included names, birth dates, dates of care, health data and health insurers.

Granite Wellness Centers said it is able to fully restore its systems from back-up files and is rolling out new security measures to prevent further attacks.

