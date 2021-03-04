100,000 patient records exposed, some deleted, in ransomware attack on Arizona clinic

A January ransomware attack on an Arizona eye clinic encrypted data files on its patient scheduling and billing software and in some cases deleted patient information, according to the clinic's online breach notice.

Cochise Eye and Laser, based in Sierra Vista, reported the breach to HHS Feb. 12 as affecting 100,000 individuals.

In its online statement, the clinic said there is no evidence that patient data was stolen, but it was encrypted and in some cases deleted. As a result, Cochise Eye and Laser is unable to access anything in its scheduling system, so the office is operating with paper charts to continue seeing patients.

Patient information affected in the breach includes names, dates of birth, addresses and some Social Security numbers.

The clinic said it is improving security, recovering data and getting a new off-site data backup. All patients seen after Jan. 1 will be called to reschedule follow-up appointments since the clinic lost scheduling information, the clinic said.

