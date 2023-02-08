10 states where healthcare cyberattacks are costing the most

Noah Schwartz -

Cyberattacks on healthcare infrastructure have become increasingly intertwined with a health system's bottom line.

Jotform used data from HHS and IBM to track the financial impact of cyberattacks on the healthcare industry.

Here are the 10 states where healthcare cyberattacks cost the most in 2022:

 

  1. Texas: $738.6 million 

  2. Wisconsin: $670.25 million

  3. Pennsylvania: $456.49 million

  4. Massachusetts: $366.26 million

  5. Colorado: $362.86 million

  6. New York: $353.84 million

  7. Florida: $335.97 million

  8. California: $298.32 million

  9. Michigan: $286.89 million

  10. Illinois: $273.2 million

 

Read the full report here

