10 states where healthcare cyberattacks are costing the most

Cyberattacks on healthcare infrastructure have become increasingly intertwined with a health system's bottom line.

Jotform used data from HHS and IBM to track the financial impact of cyberattacks on the healthcare industry.

Here are the 10 states where healthcare cyberattacks cost the most in 2022:

Texas: $738.6 million



Wisconsin: $670.25 million



Pennsylvania: $456.49 million



Massachusetts: $366.26 million



Colorado: $362.86 million



New York: $353.84 million



Florida: $335.97 million



California: $298.32 million



Michigan: $286.89 million



Illinois: $273.2 million

Read the full report here.